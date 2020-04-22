Dayton Nale close up

Borden's Dayton Nale smiles after getting on base for the Braves during their game against Christian Academy in 2018. In addition to playing softball, Nale also was a four-year basketball and volleyball player for Borden. 

DAYTON NALE

• High school: Borden. 

• Parents: Eric & Tracy Nale.

• Sports/clubs/activities I’m involved in: Softball, basketball, volleyball, member of the Student Athletic Advisory Committee, student council, Vice President of National Honors Society, Outdoor Club.

• GPA: 4.0.

• Favorite moment/memory of my spring sport: The friendships I have made over the past four years and all of the coaches that have pushed me to be my best every day.

• What I will miss about my spring sport: I’m going to miss just playing softball as a school team in general. Being able to be a role model and leader to the underclassman and little kids is something that is truly special to me.

• College plans: Attend Indiana University Southeast for nursing. 

