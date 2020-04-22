DAYTON NALE
• High school: Borden.
• Parents: Eric & Tracy Nale.
• Sports/clubs/activities I’m involved in: Softball, basketball, volleyball, member of the Student Athletic Advisory Committee, student council, Vice President of National Honors Society, Outdoor Club.
• GPA: 4.0.
• Favorite moment/memory of my spring sport: The friendships I have made over the past four years and all of the coaches that have pushed me to be my best every day.
• What I will miss about my spring sport: I’m going to miss just playing softball as a school team in general. Being able to be a role model and leader to the underclassman and little kids is something that is truly special to me.
• College plans: Attend Indiana University Southeast for nursing.
— Josh Cook
