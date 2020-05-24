DREW CROMWELL
• High school: Floyd Central.
• Parents: Jason Cromwell & Kimberly Orr.
• Sports/clubs/activities I’m involved in: Soccer, bowling, volleyball, Diversity Advisory Council, Technology Student Association, Academic Super Bowl team.
• GPA: 4.91.
• Favorite moment/memory of my spring sport: The 0-2 comeback win in the quarterfinals of the state tournament junior year.
• What I miss about my spring sport: I miss laughing with my teammates during practices and getting to work toward winning a state title.
• College plans: I am going to attend the University of Alabama this fall to study engineering and business administration.
— Josh Cook
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.