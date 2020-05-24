FCvb1.jpg (copy)

DREW CROMWELL

• High school: Floyd Central.

• Parents: Jason Cromwell & Kimberly Orr.

• Sports/clubs/activities I’m involved in: Soccer, bowling, volleyball, Diversity Advisory Council, Technology Student Association, Academic Super Bowl team.

• GPA: 4.91.

• Favorite moment/memory of my spring sport: The 0-2 comeback win in the quarterfinals of the state tournament junior year.

• What I miss about my spring sport: I miss laughing with my teammates during practices and getting to work toward winning a state title.

• College plans: I am going to attend the University of Alabama this fall to study engineering and business administration. 

— Josh Cook 

