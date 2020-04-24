ELIJAH MARCUM
• High school: Henryville.
• Parents: Carrie & Eric Marcum.
• Sports/clubs/activities I’m involved in: Baseball, National Honor Society.
• GPA: 3.8.
• Favorite moment/memory of my spring sport: Freshman year going 3-for-3 against Providence when they all kind of doubted me. I’m not a big guy and they all kind of scooted up when I was up and I went 3-for-3 off of’em. It was a pretty good feeling.
• What I will miss about my spring sport: Just getting to hang out with friends every day. We’re not going to be able to make memories like that again, because we're all going to be going our separate ways.
• College plans: Attend a trade school.
