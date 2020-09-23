Emma Lopp
• High school: New Albany.
• Birthdate: Nov. 14, 2002.
• Parents: Candace & Jason Lopp.
• Siblings: Lauren & Jacob Lopp.
• Twitter handle: @emma_lopp
• Sports/clubs/activities I’m involved in: Soccer, club soccer for Louisville City FC, Be a Better Bulldog, National Honor Society, church at Southeast Christian IN campus.
• GPA: 4.85 weighted, 3.97 unweighted.
• Favorite, or proudest, athletic moment: Beating Floyd Central this year was incredible as a team effort, and scoring in that game put the cherry on top. We worked so hard for it.
• Persons who have had the greatest influence on my athletic career: My parents have supported me so much through my entire career and I’m also lucky to have had an insane amount of great coaches as well.
• Best advice I’ve ever been given: Hard work beats talent when talent doesn’t work hard.
• Best advice I can give younger athletes: Enjoy your time with your teammates and give everything you’ve got in every game, you never know when it could be your biggest opportunity. Also do the right thing and work hard, even when you think no one’s watching.
• What high school athletics have meant to me: I formed some of the strongest relationships with my teammates and gained lifelong mentors in coaches. Having girls to be my family in, and out, of school, as well as on the field, has been the biggest blessing.
• College plans: I’m committed to play Division II soccer at the University of Indianapolis and will study physical therapy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.