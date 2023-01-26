 Skip to main content
SENIOR ATHLETE SPOTLIGHT

SENIOR ATHLETE SPOTLIGHT: Emma McCutcheon

• High school: Charlestown.

• Birthdate: Nov. 22, 2004.

• Parents: Brian & Alma McCutcheon.

• Siblings: Patrick & Brianna McCutcheon.

sct4.jpg (copy)

Charlestown’s Emma McCutcheon returns a shot during the No. 1 doubles match against Floyd Central in the Silver Creek Regional semifinals back in 2021. She helped the Pirates to the sectional title that year.

• Twitter handle: @Emma29983892

• Sports/clubs/activities I’m involved in: FCCLA, tennis, golf, National Honor Society, Spanish Honor Society, Spanish Club & Student Ambassador.

• GPA: 4.68

• Favorite, or proudest, athletic moment: Winning the sectional championship in tennis.

NTSeniorAthleteSpotlight.jpg

• Persons who have had the greatest influence on my athletic career: (Charlestown tennis coach) Scott Matthews and (golf coach) Adam Tolliver.

• Best advice I’ve ever been given: Don’t stop trying, no matter how hard it gets.

• Best advice I can give younger athletes: It is worth it, so keep doing your best.

• What high school athletics have meant to me: Being a high school athlete has taught me that determination goes a long way. Balancing practices along with school and work has proven to be very difficult, but with patience and determination I have seen how amazing of a student-athlete I am. It is not always easy, but it is possible and I am very grateful for the lessons I have learned through being an athlete.

• College plans: I plan on going to IUPUI or Indiana Tech to pursue my bachelor’s degree in Forensic and Investigative Sciences.

Lilly-3

Emma McCutcheon, a senior at Charlestown High School, with her parents, Alma and Brian McCutcheon, during a presentation after learning that she is a Lilly Scholar last month.

