SENIOR ATHLETE SPOTLIGHT: Emma McCutcheon

• High school: Charlestown.
• Birthdate: Nov. 22, 2004.
• Parents: Brian & Alma McCutcheon.
• Siblings: Patrick & Brianna McCutcheon.
• Twitter handle: @Emma29983892
• Sports/clubs/activities I’m involved in: FCCLA, tennis, golf, National Honor Society, Spanish Honor Society, Spanish Club & Student Ambassador.
• GPA: 4.68
• Favorite, or proudest, athletic moment: Winning the sectional championship in tennis.
• Persons who have had the greatest influence on my athletic career: (Charlestown tennis coach) Scott Matthews and (golf coach) Adam Tolliver.
• Best advice I’ve ever been given: Don’t stop trying, no matter how hard it gets.
• Best advice I can give younger athletes: It is worth it, so keep doing your best.
• What high school athletics have meant to me: Being a high school athlete has taught me that determination goes a long way. Balancing practices along with school and work has proven to be very difficult, but with patience and determination I have seen how amazing of a student-athlete I am. It is not always easy, but it is possible and I am very grateful for the lessons I have learned through being an athlete.
• College plans: I plan on going to IUPUI or Indiana Tech to pursue my bachelor’s degree in Forensic and Investigative Sciences.