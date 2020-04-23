ERIN STENSRUD
• High school: Christian Academy.
• Parents: Paul & Michele Stensrud.
• Sports/clubs/activities I’m involved in: Basketball, archery, softball, band.
• Favorite moment/memory of my spring sport: Bus rides with the team and bonding together through the season.
• What I will miss about my spring sport: Seeing more growth as a team, but also an individual, and being able to spend my last year with my team.
• College plans: I plan to attend cosmetology school.
— Josh Cook
