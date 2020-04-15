SPENCER FREIBERGER
• High school: Floyd Central.
• Parents: Mary Lou Freiberger, Logan Whitaker, Patrick Gould & Amanda Gould.
• Sports/clubs/activities I’m involved in: Soccer and track & field.
• Favorite moment/memory of my spring sport: Winning the Hoosier Hills Conference championship in the high jump in 2019.
• What I will miss about my spring sport: My best friends on the team and their goofy antics.
• College plans: Attend the University of Louisville as a biology major and a member of the women’s track & field team.
— Josh Cook
