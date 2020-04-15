Spencer Freiberger (copy)

Floyd Central senior Spencer Freiberger finished second in the high jump at the Floyd Central Sectional and tied for seventh at the Evansville Central Regional last year. This past fall she was one of the top scorers on the Highlanders girls' soccer team that won its fourth straight sectional title. 

SPENCER FREIBERGER

• High school: Floyd Central.

• Parents: Mary Lou Freiberger, Logan Whitaker, Patrick Gould & Amanda Gould.

• Sports/clubs/activities I’m involved in: Soccer and track & field.

• Favorite moment/memory of my spring sport: Winning the Hoosier Hills Conference championship in the high jump in 2019.

• What I will miss about my spring sport: My best friends on the team and their goofy antics.

• College plans: Attend the University of Louisville as a biology major and a member of the women’s track & field team.

— Josh Cook 

