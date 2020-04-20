NA-Jeff 1 (copy)

Jeffersonville’s Nan Garcia watches her home run leave the park during the Red Devils’ 7-2 victory over New Albany last year. She hit .512 with 11 doubles, two triples, nine homers and 35 RBIs last season for the Red Devils.

 News and Tribune file photo

NAN GARCIA

• High school: Jeffersonville.

• Parents: Nancy & Noel Garcia.

• Sports/clubs/activities I’m involved in: Basketball, softball.

• GPA: 3.8.

• Favorite moment/memory of my spring sport: Singing “Despacito” to the team in Spanish on our way to Tennessee two years ago for a softball tournament.

• What I will miss about my spring sport: Not being able to play my last year of softball.

• College plans: To attend Penn State University on a basketball scholarship.

Josh Cook

Tags

Recommended for you