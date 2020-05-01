• High school: Jeffersonville.
• Parents: John & Corinne Seebold.
• Sports/clubs/activities I’m involved in: Baseball, National Honor Society.
• GPA: 4.2.
• Favorite moment/memory of my spring sport: I have two favorite moments. One is my first varsity outing of my junior year where we beat Floyd Central by one run. The second is playing my first regional game, which turned out to be my last game as a Red Devil, with my favorite group of teammates I’ve ever played with. I will forever miss that team and how much we accomplished.
• What I will miss about my spring sport: I will miss playing in front of my community with my favorite guys I’ve played with all my life.
• College plans: I will be attending Eastern Kentucky University where I will also be pitching for the baseball team while studying athletic training.
