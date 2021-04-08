GRACE BARBER
• High school: New Albany.
• Birthdate: July 22, 2003.
• Parents: Paul Barber, Stacie Wolz & Tim Wolz.
• Siblings: Logan Barber, Davis Barber.
• Twitter handle: @Gracecbarber.
• Sports/clubs/activities I’m involved in: New Albany soccer, NWSL Racing Louisville Academy FC, Kentucky ODP (Olympic Development Program), Best Buddies Club, Anchor Club, Be a Better Bulldog Club.
• GPA: 3.88 (unweighted), 5.0 (weighted).
• Favorite, or proudest, athletic moment: Getting a scholarship from Bellarmine University. Also being nominated for News and Tribune Player of the Year as a junior.
• Persons who have had the greatest influence on my athletic career: My stepdad, Tim Wolz, and my club soccer coach, Tim Nowak.
• Best advice I’ve ever been given: Surround yourself with good people who make you want to be better.
• Best advice I can give younger athletes: Hard work beats talent when talent doesn’t work hard.
• What high school athletics have meant to me: High school athletics have given me the opportunity to play soccer with my sister for two years and let me make memories with my team that I will never forget. They have also made me a more confident soccer player, and person.
• College plans: Play soccer and major in biology at Bellarmine University.
