New Albany senior Grace Barber celebrates after the Bulldogs’ 4-3 victory against visiting Floyd Central Thursday.

GRACE BARBER

High school: New Albany.

Birthdate: July 22, 2003.

Parents: Paul Barber, Stacie Wolz & Tim Wolz.

Siblings: Logan Barber, Davis Barber.

Twitter handle: @Gracecbarber.

Sports/clubs/activities I’m involved in: New Albany soccer, NWSL Racing Louisville Academy FC, Kentucky ODP (Olympic Development Program), Best Buddies Club, Anchor Club, Be a Better Bulldog Club.

GPA: 3.88 (unweighted), 5.0 (weighted).

Favorite, or proudest, athletic moment: Getting a scholarship from Bellarmine University. Also being nominated for News and Tribune Player of the Year as a junior.

New Albany senior Grace Barber has signed to play soccer at Bellarmine University.

Persons who have had the greatest influence on my athletic career: My stepdad, Tim Wolz, and my club soccer coach, Tim Nowak.

Best advice I’ve ever been given: Surround yourself with good people who make you want to be better.

Best advice I can give younger athletes: Hard work beats talent when talent doesn’t work hard.

What high school athletics have meant to me: High school athletics have given me the opportunity to play soccer with my sister for two years and let me make memories with my team that I will never forget. They have also made me a more confident soccer player, and person.

College plans: Play soccer and major in biology at Bellarmine University.

New Albany senior Grace Barber celebrates after bagging the hat trick during the Bulldogs' 5-0 win at Providence on Tuesday. 

