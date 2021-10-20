Grace Ellison
• High school: New Washington.
• Birthdate: Nov. 5, 2003.
• Parents: Bob & Amy Ellison.
• Sibling: Caleb Ellison.
• Sports/clubs/activities I’m involved in: Volleyball, basketball, tennis, National Honor Society, student ambassador, FCA, student council, 4-H.
• GPA: 4.53 (weighted).
• Favorite, or proudest, athletic moment: Making All-Southern Athletic Conference in both volleyball and basketball my junior year.
• Persons who have had the greatest influence on my athletic career: My former volleyball coach, Michelle McCutcheon, and my basketball coach, Kirsti Holloway, have had the greatest influence on my athletic career. Both coaches have helped build my confidence and strengthen my skill level on the court while always supporting and encouraging me off the court.
• Best advice I’ve ever been given: The best advice I have ever been given is to play every game as if it were your last. This advice made me realize how important it is to always give 110 percent in every game.
• Best advice I can give younger athletes: Soak up every moment. It may seem like you have plenty of time before the end of your athletic career, but it will be here before you know it. Enjoy every conditioning session, practice and game because these are the moments you will remember forever.
• What high school athletics have meant to me:High school athletics have allowed me to experience the positive rewards that come from working with a team. I have built relationships with my teammates and coaches, learned valuable life lessons and have made memories that will last a lifetime.
• College plans: My future plans are to attend IU Bloomington and major in special education and continuing with a master’s in ABA therapy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.