MSC13.jpg (copy)

Silver Creek senior Grace Grady helped the Dragons win their second straight Mid-Southern Conference title last spring. Then, at the Jeffersonville Sectional, she was a member of Creek's victorious 3,200-meter relay team and also took second in the 800. 

 News and Tribune file photo

• High school: Silver Creek.

• Parents: Mike & Kelly Grady.

• Sports/clubs/activities I’m involved in: Cross country, swimming, track & field. National Honor Society, YFCA, Environmental Club, Riley’s Dance Marathon, Ski Club, Dare to be a Dragon, Sports Athletic Counsel, Ozone, Travel Club.

• GPA: 3.9.

• Favorite moment/memory of my spring sport: Either winning conference my junior year for Coach [Darrell] Kingery, or tripping over the last hurdle in the 300-meter race my first meet of freshman year.

• What I miss about my spring sport: Getting closer to all of my teammates; whether it’s while running in the exhausting heat after school, singing on the way to and from meets or doing our cool-downs after workouts.

• College plans: Attend Ball State University to study nursing. 

— Josh Cook 

Tags

Recommended for you