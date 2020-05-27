• High school: Silver Creek.
• Parents: Mike & Kelly Grady.
• Sports/clubs/activities I’m involved in: Cross country, swimming, track & field. National Honor Society, YFCA, Environmental Club, Riley’s Dance Marathon, Ski Club, Dare to be a Dragon, Sports Athletic Counsel, Ozone, Travel Club.
• GPA: 3.9.
• Favorite moment/memory of my spring sport: Either winning conference my junior year for Coach [Darrell] Kingery, or tripping over the last hurdle in the 300-meter race my first meet of freshman year.
• What I miss about my spring sport: Getting closer to all of my teammates; whether it’s while running in the exhausting heat after school, singing on the way to and from meets or doing our cool-downs after workouts.
• College plans: Attend Ball State University to study nursing.
— Josh Cook
