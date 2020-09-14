Grant Paradowski
• High school: Jeffersonville.
• Birthdate: July 17, 2002.
• Parents: Brian & Dee Paradowski.
• Siblings: Cole, Brady & Reese Paradowski.
• Sports/clubs/activities I’m involved in: Tennis & baseball.
• GPA: 4.97.
• Favorite, or proudest, athletic moment: Winning the individual Hoosier Hills Conference tournament as a junior for tennis.
• Person who has had the greatest influence on my athletic career: My grandfather, Don Poole, was a Hall of Fame baseball coach.
• Best advice I’ve ever been given: Wins aren’t given, they are earned.
• Best advice I can give younger athletes: Work hard now and have fun later.
• What high school athletics have meant to me: It has meant everything to me, because I have met most of my friends throughout my sports career and it has taught me many things.
• College plans: I plan to go to college to major in mechanical engineering and play tennis.
