Providence’s Bryce Hutchins throws to first base during a game last season. Hutchins, a member of the school’s sectional-winning boys’ basketball team, was expected to be a key contributor for the Pioneers this spring.

BRYCE HUTCHINS

• High school: Providence.

• Parents: Scott & Traci Hutchins.

• Sports/clubs/activities I’m involved in: Basketball, baseball, student ambassador, house delegate, Providence Honor Council.

• GPA: 4.08 (weighted).

• Favorite moment/memory of my spring sport: Winning regionals freshman year, and going to the final four.

• What I will miss about my spring sport: I will miss playing, but even more so I will miss being with my teammates and coaches each day. I love those guys.

• College plans: I plan to attend Bellarmine University and major in accounting. I also plan to be a part of its baseball program in some capacity, as a student assistant, manager or analytics person.

