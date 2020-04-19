BRYCE HUTCHINS
• High school: Providence.
• Parents: Scott & Traci Hutchins.
• Sports/clubs/activities I’m involved in: Basketball, baseball, student ambassador, house delegate, Providence Honor Council.
• GPA: 4.08 (weighted).
• Favorite moment/memory of my spring sport: Winning regionals freshman year, and going to the final four.
• What I will miss about my spring sport: I will miss playing, but even more so I will miss being with my teammates and coaches each day. I love those guys.
• College plans: I plan to attend Bellarmine University and major in accounting. I also plan to be a part of its baseball program in some capacity, as a student assistant, manager or analytics person.
Josh Cook, News and Tribune
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.