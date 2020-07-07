Ian Hyde
• Nickname: My nickname was given to me by some fellow teammates during last track season. They often called me “Coach Hyde” because I liked to wear hats and they said that when I did I looked like a coach.
• Birthdate: Aug. 20, 2001.
• Parents: Sean & Candace Hyde
• Sibling: JC Hyde.
• High school: Floyd Central.
• Grade: Senior.
• Sports I participated in: Cross country, track & field.
• GPA: 4.8.
• Favorite, or proudest, athletic moment: My proudest athletic moment to date has to be my junior year track season at sectionals. It was at this meet that I took sole possession of sixth-place all-time for the 400-meter dash at Floyd Central with a time of 50.79 seconds.
• Favorite movie: Fate of the Furious. I like it because I am a big fan of really nice, and fast, cars.
• Favorite TV show: The Grand Tour. It is one of the funniest things I have ever seen. They tell jokes and drive super nice cars across the world.
• Favorite song: I do not have a single favorite song, but I do listen to a lot of music, especially before a track meet.
• Favorite food: Pizza, although I also really love chicken breasts.
• Go-to pregame snack: I usually just have a protein bar and a BodyArmor. It is light, filling, healthy and tasty.
• Favorite athlete: Max Verstappen. As a Formula 1 driver he has to be in extreme shape to handle the g-forces he experiences every time he drives around the track. Not only that, but the cockpit can reach over 120 degrees pretty easily on a hot day.
• Hobbies: I enjoy watching any form of motorsport with my dad. Whether it be NASCAR, IndyCar, Formula 1, IMSA, World Endurance or even Formula E. I also enjoy sim racing on programs such as iRacing.com.
• Person who has had the greatest influence on my athletic career: Coach Zack Koetter, who took over head track & field coach for my sophomore year. He pushed me each and every practice and held extra practices for me and my teammates during the offseason so we could all perfect our craft. He can be a bit harsh at times, but he was always aware that he was coaching high school kids who were still young. He pushed me to beat times I didn’t think I could. He even helped out with cross country, a sport I used to stay in track shape. He was always there for his athletes, and that was what made him so important to the team.
• Best advice I’ve ever been given: The best advice I have ever been given was when one of my teammates told me that no matter how hard a workout is, how hard you push yourself, looking back nobody ever says that they wished they had skipped that workout. The reason nobody says that is because it made them better and it was just a part of the road to success.
• Best advice I can give younger athletes: Always give your all. Don’t get caught up in comparing yourself to everyone else on your team, worry about yourself because if you out-perform what you thought you could ever do the satisfaction is so much better than saying you kept up with the best on the team. If you constantly focus on becoming a better you, you put in the hard work, eventually you may be one of the best on the team. But never stop trying.
• What high school athletics have meant to me: It is a chance to not have to worry about school or the homework you may have. Once you start practice, the only thing that matters is practice. High school athletics give kids a chance to socialize with their friends in a competitive environment. It allows them to feel free and valued and it teaches kids the importance of teamwork and communication.
• College plans: Attend Purdue University and study mechanical engineering. Along with the rigorous classes that entails, I also want to join the Formula Society of Automotive Engineers (FSAE) team and work on the race cars they build from scratch. Once I graduate, I hope to get a job with Team Penske or Chip Ganassi Racing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.