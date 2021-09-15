SENIOR ATHLETE SPOTLIGHT: Jacy Alyn Stricker

Jacy Alyn Stricker
• High school: Silver Creek.
• Birthdate: Feb. 23, 2004.
• Parents: Sondra & James Stricker.
• Sibling: Jaxon Stricker.
• Instagram handle: @jacy_stricker_golf
• Sports/clubs/activities I’m involved in: Girls’ varsity golf team (captain), Student Athletic Council, YFCA Leader, National Honor Society.
• GPA: 3.8.
• Favorite, or proudest, athletic moment: Going to regionals for the first time my sophomore year by winning a two-hole playoff in the dark.
• Persons who have had the greatest influence on my athletic career: Josh Snider with The Golf Academy at Persimmon Ridge Golf Club for giving me the tools and confidence to grow my game. May Earl, who has taken over this year as our head coach and I’m excited to watch the team grow. And Matt Graston, who has been my coach for the past six years.
• Best advice I’ve ever been given: Your performance does not determine your self worth or value.
• Best advice I can give younger athletes: Never give up. No matter how challenging something may be, don’t give up because there is always a lesson to be learned. Character is built by the challenges you face and how you handle the outcome. Allow yourself to realize God does things for a reason, so you can grow.
• What high school athletics have meant to me: It’s easy for girls’ golf to be overlooked. But (the sport) has given me the confidence to stand up for myself and my team.
• College plans: I plan to graduate from Ivy Tech Community College in the spring of 2022. Then, I would like to major in civil engineering and continue my golf career in college.