New Washington senior Jesus Diaz competed in cross country, basketball, track & field and baseball during his high school career. He'll attend IU Southeast in the fall and study marketing. 

• High school: New Washington. 

• Parents: Leonides Lopez & Francisco Diaz

• Sports/clubs/activities I’m involved in: Cross country team, basketball, track & field, National Honor Society. 

• GPA: 4.3.

• Favorite moment/memory of my spring sport: My favorite memories of my spring sports were competing with friends from other schools and making memories with my teams.

• What I miss about my spring sport: What I miss the most is being able to compete against other athletes and making memories with all of my friends.

• College plans: I plan on attending Indiana University Southeast and studying for a bachelor's degree in marketing.

