• High school: New Washington.
• Parents: Leonides Lopez & Francisco Diaz
• Sports/clubs/activities I’m involved in: Cross country team, basketball, track & field, National Honor Society.
• GPA: 4.3.
• Favorite moment/memory of my spring sport: My favorite memories of my spring sports were competing with friends from other schools and making memories with my teams.
• What I miss about my spring sport: What I miss the most is being able to compete against other athletes and making memories with all of my friends.
• College plans: I plan on attending Indiana University Southeast and studying for a bachelor's degree in marketing.
— Josh Cook
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.