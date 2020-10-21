SENIOR ATHLETE SPOTLIGHT: Josey Cheatham

JOSEY CHEATHAM
• High school: Borden.
• Birthdate: Feb. 20, 2003.
• Parents: Toby & Sherry Cheatham.
• Sibling: Lody Cheatham.
• Twitter handle: @JoseyCheatham.
• Sports/clubs/activities I’m involved in: Volleyball, track & field, student council, National Honor Society, Student Athlete Advisory Committee, Outdoor Club.
• GPA: 4.0.
• Favorite, or proudest, athletic moment: Winning Southern Athletic Conference MVP in track my freshman and sophomore years.
• Person who has had the greatest influence on my athletic career: My dad, who is also my Athletic Director and one of my track coaches.
• Best advice I’ve ever been given: ”Just run your race,” from my hurdle coach Dave McKinley.
• Best advice I can give younger athletes: Lead by example. In order to hold others accountable, you have to hold yourself accountable.
• What high school athletics have meant to me: High school athletics have helped me match my mental ability with my physical ability. A lot of the time your body can push itself more than your brain wants it to.
• College plans: My college is currently undecided, but I plan to pursue a career as a physician assistant in the surgical field.