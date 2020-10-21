You have permission to edit this article.
SENIOR ATHLETE SPOTLIGHT: Josey Cheatham

Josey Cheatham discus

Borden’s Josey Cheatham flings the discus during the Southern Athletic Conference track & field meet in 2019. She was co-MVP of the meet that year.

JOSEY CHEATHAM

• High school: Borden.

• Birthdate: Feb. 20, 2003.

• Parents: Toby & Sherry Cheatham.

• Sibling: Lody Cheatham.

• Twitter handle: @JoseyCheatham.

• Sports/clubs/activities I’m involved in: Volleyball, track & field, student council, National Honor Society, Student Athlete Advisory Committee, Outdoor Club.

• GPA: 4.0.

Josey Cheatham head shot

Josey Cheatham

• Favorite, or proudest, athletic moment: Winning Southern Athletic Conference MVP in track my freshman and sophomore years.

• Person who has had the greatest influence on my athletic career: My dad, who is also my Athletic Director and one of my track coaches.

• Best advice I’ve ever been given: ”Just run your race,” from my hurdle coach Dave McKinley.

• Best advice I can give younger athletes: Lead by example. In order to hold others accountable, you have to hold yourself accountable.

NTSeniorAthleteSpotlight.jpg

• What high school athletics have meant to me: High school athletics have helped me match my mental ability with my physical ability. A lot of the time your body can push itself more than your brain wants it to.

• College plans: My college is currently undecided, but I plan to pursue a career as a physician assistant in the surgical field.

