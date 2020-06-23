High school: Charlestown.

Parents: Bette & Tim McCoy.

Sports/clubs/activities I’m involved in: Track & field, cross country, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, National Honor Society, NEXGEN.

GPA: 4.905.

Favorite moment/memory of my spring sport: My favorite moment was when we were attempting to wait out the storm on the bus at sectionals last year.

What I miss about my spring sport: Running with my team and the bus rides to the track meets.

College plans: I plan to go to Indiana University Southeast and major in computer science.

