• High school: Charlestown.
• Parents: Bette & Tim McCoy.
• Sports/clubs/activities I’m involved in: Track & field, cross country, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, National Honor Society, NEXGEN.
• GPA: 4.905.
• Favorite moment/memory of my spring sport: My favorite moment was when we were attempting to wait out the storm on the bus at sectionals last year.
• What I miss about my spring sport: Running with my team and the bus rides to the track meets.
• College plans: I plan to go to Indiana University Southeast and major in computer science.
