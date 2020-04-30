• High school: Providence.
• Parents: Bill & Angie Kaiser.
• Sports/clubs/activities I’m involved in: Soccer, basketball, track, National Honor Society, Student Ambassadors.
• GPA: 3.9.
• Favorite moment/memory of my spring sport: Breaking the school record in the 3,200-meter relay during sectionals my freshman year.
• What I will miss about my spring sport: What I will miss most is running with my best friends and being coached by my dad.
• College plans: I am going to Indiana University for nursing.
