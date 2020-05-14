Kiersten Jewell

• High school: Silver Creek.

• Parents: Kevin & Rhonda Jewell.

• Sports/clubs/activities I’m involved in: Cheerleading, track, archery, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, National Honor Society.

• Favorite moment/memory of my spring sport: Winning the Mid-Southern Conference title two years in a row.

• What I will miss about my spring sport: Running senior year with my teammates and making memories.

• College plans: I will attend Purdue University, where I will enroll in the kinesiology program and be a member of the school’s co-ed cheer team.

