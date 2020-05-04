• High school: New Washington.
• Parents: Lisa Meneou, T.J. Meneou & Brian Napier.
• Sports/clubs/activities I’m involved in: During high school I played softball, basketball and volleyball. I also played softball for a travel team called the Indiana Red Birds. I was a student ambassador and a member of National Junior Honor Society.
• GPA: 4.1.
• Favorite moment/memory of my spring sport: My favorite moment of playing softball during high school would probably be my freshman year when the weather was absolutely horrible and it wouldn’t stop raining so we kept getting put on a delay until the lightning stopped. By then, we were all soaking wet and could hardly play. Finally, by the time they canceled the game we were all soaking wet and then we just started taking pictures and playing in the water.
• What I will miss about my spring sport: I will miss everything about playing softball. I will miss the adrenaline rush you get every time you step up to the plate. I will miss the anticipation of every play. Most of all I will miss being part of a team. Teams fight and don’t always get along, but they always have your back.
• College plans: I plan to attend Indiana University Southeast and major in criminal justice, as well as the University of Louisville to attend its ROTC program. After college I plan to enlist in the United States Army Reserves. My goal is to become a K-9 officer in civilian life and/or in the military.
