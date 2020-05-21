• High school: Borden.
• Parents: Tom & Patricia Eve.
• Sports/clubs/activities I’m involved in: Cheerleading, track, cross country, National Honor Society treasurer, Student Athletic Advisory Committee, West Clark Superintendents Advisory Council, Outdoor Club.
• GPA: 3.582.
• Favorite moment/memory of my spring sport: Being a conference champion in the 4 by 100 relay.
What I miss about my spring sport: What I miss most about my spring sport is not only competing, but my coaches. They have pushed me to be a coachable athlete, and leader/role model for younger athletes.
• College plans: I plan to attend Ball State and major in social work.
— Josh Cook
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.