• High school: Henryville.
• Parents: Desi & Crista Owens.
• Sports/clubs/activities I’m involved in: Soccer, cross country, basketball, track & field, National Honor Society, student council, class president, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Campus Life.
• GPA: 4.0.
• Favorite moment/memory of my spring sport: Being seeded fifth in the 110-meter hurdles in the sectional last year and telling my coaches I was going to win. They did not believe it and then I went out and won the sectional.
• What I miss about my spring sport: The thing I miss most is not being able to have that final race against those people that I have raced against for years. The people I have grown to be friends with just by running against them.
• College plans: I plan to attend IUPUI and study chemistry. After that, I plan to attend a med school to learn to be a doctor.
— Josh Cook
