Logan Owens close

Henryville senior Logan Owens played soccer, cross country, basketball and competed in track & field for the Hornets. He also sports a 4.0 grade-point average and is ranked No. 1 in his class academically. 

 News and Tribune file photo

• High school: Henryville.

• Parents: Desi & Crista Owens.

• Sports/clubs/activities I’m involved in: Soccer, cross country, basketball, track & field, National Honor Society, student council, class president, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Campus Life.

• GPA: 4.0.

• Favorite moment/memory of my spring sport: Being seeded fifth in the 110-meter hurdles in the sectional last year and telling my coaches I was going to win. They did not believe it and then I went out and won the sectional.

• What I miss about my spring sport: The thing I miss most is not being able to have that final race against those people that I have raced against for years. The people I have grown to be friends with just by running against them.

• College plans: I plan to attend IUPUI and study chemistry. After that, I plan to attend a med school to learn to be a doctor.

— Josh Cook

Tags

Recommended for you