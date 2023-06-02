SENIOR ATHLETE SPOTLIGHT: Maci Hoskins

• High school: Providence.
• Birthdate: Oct. 6, 2004.
• Parents: Mike & Michele Hoskins.
• Siblings: Matthew & McLain Hoskins.
• Sports/clubs/activities I’m involved in: Cross country, soccer, basketball, swimming, track, House of Courage Leader, Student Ambassador, Honor Council Member, National Honor Society, Green Dot Club, Spanish Club, Drawing Club & Eucharistic Minister.
• GPA: 4.0.
• Favorite, or proudest, athletic moment: My favorite athletic moment was winning regionals with the soccer team junior year. Both regional games were intense and went to penalty kicks and I couldn’t be more proud of our team. It was amazing to lift that trophy surrounded by best friends.
• Persons who have had the greatest influence on my athletic career: My many coaches — Coach Masterson, Coach Kaiser, and Coach Terkhorn — have all had a huge influence on my athletic career. Coach Masterson has taught me to remain calm and trust myself. Coach Kaiser has taught me to leave everything on the track. Coach Terkhorn has taught me the beauty of running. I am grateful for all three, as well as my teammate Ben Kelly. All have pushed me to be better.
• Best advice I’ve ever been given: From basketball coach Brad Burden: “Be happy but never satisfied.”
• Best advice I can give younger athletes: Continue being a multi-sport athlete. Never quit something you enjoy because of someone else’s influence or opinion.
• What high school athletics have meant to me: They have been my entire life. My whole high school experience has been sports and I have made the best memories with my teams.
• College plans: I plan to attend Ball State University to run cross country and track while studying exercise science on a sports performance track.