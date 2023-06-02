 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO MIDNIGHT
EDT TONIGHT...

The Louisville Metro Air Pollution Control District and the Indiana
Department of Environmental Management have issued an Air Quality
Alert...in effect from 9 AM this morning to midnight EDT tonight.

A Code Orange Air Quality Alert for Ozone has been issued for the
Louisville Metro Area.

Members of sensitive groups may experience health effects. The
general public is not likely to be affected. Sensitive groups include
the elderly...children...persons with asthma or other breathing
problems...and persons with lung and heart disease. People in these
groups are advised to limit their outdoor activities to reduce their
exposure to ozone and particulate pollution.

For more information, visit the Louisville Metro Air Pollution
Control District at http://www.louisvilleky.gov/apcd or the Indiana
Department of Environmental Management at http://www.in.gov/idem.

SENIOR ATHLETE SPOTLIGHT: Maci Hoskins

• High school: Providence.

• Birthdate: Oct. 6, 2004.

• Parents: Mike & Michele Hoskins.

• Siblings: Matthew & McLain Hoskins.

5-16-23_Floyd_Track_Sectional_Girls_46857_.jpg (copy)

Providence senior Maci Hoskins sets the pace early, on the way to a second-place finish, in the 3,200-meter run at the Floyd Central Sectional last month. Hoskins will compete in the 1,600 in today’s IHSAA State Finals.

• Sports/clubs/activities I’m involved in: Cross country, soccer, basketball, swimming, track, House of Courage Leader, Student Ambassador, Honor Council Member, National Honor Society, Green Dot Club, Spanish Club, Drawing Club & Eucharistic Minister.

• GPA: 4.0.

• Favorite, or proudest, athletic moment: My favorite athletic moment was winning regionals with the soccer team junior year. Both regional games were intense and went to penalty kicks and I couldn’t be more proud of our team. It was amazing to lift that trophy surrounded by best friends.

NTSeniorAthleteSpotlight.jpg

• Persons who have had the greatest influence on my athletic career: My many coaches — Coach Masterson, Coach Kaiser, and Coach Terkhorn — have all had a huge influence on my athletic career. Coach Masterson has taught me to remain calm and trust myself. Coach Kaiser has taught me to leave everything on the track. Coach Terkhorn has taught me the beauty of running. I am grateful for all three, as well as my teammate Ben Kelly. All have pushed me to be better.

• Best advice I’ve ever been given: From basketball coach Brad Burden: “Be happy but never satisfied.”

Maci Hoskins head shot

Maci Hoskins

• Best advice I can give younger athletes: Continue being a multi-sport athlete. Never quit something you enjoy because of someone else’s influence or opinion.

• What high school athletics have meant to me: They have been my entire life. My whole high school experience has been sports and I have made the best memories with my teams.

• College plans: I plan to attend Ball State University to run cross country and track while studying exercise science on a sports performance track.

Tags

Trending Video