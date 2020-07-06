• Twitter handle: maciegarrison_
• Birthdate: Feb. 15, 2002.
• Parents: Lori & Dan Garrison.
• Siblings: Aidan Garrison.
• High school: Silver Creek.
• Grade: Senior.
• Sport I participate in: Volleyball.
• GPA: 4.0.
• Favorite, or proudest, athletic moment: My favorite athletic moment is when we swept Brownstown (Central) in the 2019 sectional finals. Every game with Brownstown is a tough battle, and we had lost to them earlier in the year. We worked so hard throughout the season after that loss, trying to redeem ourselves. When game night finally arrived, we fought for every single point. It was really rewarding to come out on top at the end after wanting it and training so hard for it.
• Favorite movie: Across the Universe.
• Favorite TV show: Supernatural.
• Favorite song: “When You’re Ready” by Shawn Mendes.
• Favorite food: Buffalo chicken wrap.
• Go-to pregame snack: A 6-inch ham sandwich from Subway.
• Favorite athlete: My favorite athlete is Kerri Walsh (Jennings). I love how dedicated she is to the sport and to the culture she creates around her. She is hard-working and determined and anyone that plays with her must have the same attitude in order to compete.
• Hobbies: Record shopping, hiking, watching Netflix, photography.
• Person who has had the greatest influence on my athletic career: My mom has had the greatest influence on my athletic career. Since I first started playing, she has always pushed me to be a better player and, in turn, a better person. She instilled in me the want to win and the want to work for the win. She has shown me what dedication and determination is. She’s there at every game, cheering me on, dressing up and showing out. She has showed me how to enjoy myself and the time I have with my team while I’m on the court.
• Hidden talents: Memorizing song lyrics and movie quotes.
• Best advice I’ve ever been given: The best advice I have ever been given was given to me by my dad. He told me to never try to be normal because it will drive you crazy. Be the weird, loud, silly, random person that you want to be because being anything but that will make you feel like you’re trapped in your own skin.
• Best advice I can give younger athletes: Work for what you want, don’t expect it to be given to you. You’ll have to sacrifice time, energy, and effort, but if you really want it, it’s worth it. Every single rep and every single practice counts. It might feel like you’re doing it all for nothing, but when you’re finally holding the championship trophy, you’ll realize that your hard work is what got you there. Talent gets you started, but hard work and dedication is what gets you to the finish line.
• What high school athletics have meant to me: High school athletics have given me a family these past four years. It’s been four years of unforgettable memories full of laughter and support. My teammates and coaches have pushed me to be a better player, a better person and a leader. I have gained so many close friendships and life lessons because of this sport. I’ll always be grateful for the wonderful experience of being a part of high school athletics.
• College plans: Attend Jacksonville State University in Alabama to continue my volleyball and academic careers.
