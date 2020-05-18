MADISON LAWSON
• High school: New Albany.
• Parents: Amy & Thomas Lawson.
• Sports/clubs/activities I’m involved in: Softball, National Honor Society, Key Club.
• GPA: 4.57.
• Favorite moment/memory of my spring sport: This hasn’t happened yet, but we hope to play one game together in July. I know this will be the best memory yet.
• What I miss about my spring sport: Spending six days a week with my team. We had a very special bond this year!
• College plans: I will be attending IUPUI and majoring in Health Science and recently decided to go on the pre-med track, with hopes to become a doctor.
