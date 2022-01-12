SENIOR ATHLETE SPOTLIGHT: Max Beatty

• High school: Providence.
• Birthdate: Sept. 8, 2003.
• Parents: Julie & Corky Beatty.
• Sibling: Older brother, Trey, who also went through Providence and is a senior at IU Bloomington.
• Twitter handle: @MaxBeatty23.
• Sports/clubs/activities I’m involved in: Basketball and baseball.
• GPA: 3.72
• Favorite, or proudest, athletic moment: Winning the Class 2A state championship my junior year in baseball.
• Persons who have had the greatest influence on my athletic career: Two people who showed me two different leadership roles were Bryce Hutchins and Eli Watson. Bryce didn’t play much as a senior in basketball (two years ago) and he was always so encouraging and wanted all of us to do better, even if it meant he didn’t play. Another leadership role I learned was from Eli Watson on the championship team last year. Eli was always the loudest on any field we went to and would get on you if he knew you weren’t giving your best effort and told you to your face that you’re better than that.
• Best advice I’ve ever been given: ”Lazy people do little work and think they should be winning, but winners work as hard as possible and still worry if they’re being lazy.”
• Best advice I can give younger athletes: Your hard work, not just during practice but getting work in after practice, will eventually show.
• What high school athletics have meant to me: High school athletics have taught me how to deal with the highs and lows in my life, and how to become a great leader and person.
• College plans: I plan to attend IU Bloomington and study business administration.