Borden senior Micah Franklin

• High school: Borden.

• Parents: Joe & Sheela Franklin.

• Sports/clubs/activities I’m involved in: Basketball, golf, Outdoor Club, student athletic advisory committee

• GPA: 3.515.

• Favorite moment/memory of my spring sport: Getting low medalist in a match.

• What I will miss about my spring sport: Being around my brothers and coaches, who pushed me to be one percent better every day. And, playing for my school.

• College plans: Central Christian College of the Bible

