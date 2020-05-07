• High school: Borden.
• Parents: Joe & Sheela Franklin.
• Sports/clubs/activities I’m involved in: Basketball, golf, Outdoor Club, student athletic advisory committee
• GPA: 3.515.
• Favorite moment/memory of my spring sport: Getting low medalist in a match.
• What I will miss about my spring sport: Being around my brothers and coaches, who pushed me to be one percent better every day. And, playing for my school.
• College plans: Central Christian College of the Bible
