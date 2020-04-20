NAN GARCIA
• High school: Jeffersonville.
• Parents: Nancy & Noel Garcia.
• Sports/clubs/activities I’m involved in: Basketball, softball.
• GPA: 3.8.
• Favorite moment/memory of my spring sport: Singing “Despacito” to the team in Spanish on our way to Tennessee two years ago for a softball tournament.
• What I will miss about my spring sport: Not being able to play my last year of softball.
• College plans: To attend Penn State University on a basketball scholarship.
