Natalie Lewis
• High school: Borden.
• Birthdate: Jan. 14, 2003.
• Parents: Gary & Lucinda Lewis.
• Siblings: Isaac & Jacob Lewis.
• Sports/clubs/activities I’m involved in: Golf, National Honor Society.
• GPA: 3.7.
• Favorite, or proudest, athletic moment: When I helped a girl who was being bullied by her teammates and made sure she was happy at the end of the match.
• Persons who have had the greatest influence on my athletic career: My parents and my amazing coaches.
• Best advice I’ve ever been given: The best advice I’ve been given is to never let the bad get to me, and always look forward for good.
• Best advice I can give younger athletes: Stick with what you love, because one day you’ll be glad you have all these amazing memories to look back on.
• What high school athletics have meant to me: High school athletics mean community and togetherness to me. There was always someone asking me how golf was going and wishing me luck on the next match. My senior banner was even put up in one of the main hallways at school with a sign that was wishing me good luck for my golf sectional. It goes to show just how included I am, even though I was the only person on the team.
• College plans: Go to college for, and get a degree in, pharmaceuticals.
