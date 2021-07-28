SENIOR ATHLETE SPOTLIGHT: Nate Dallmann

Nate Dallmann
• High school: Silver Creek.
• Parents: David & Rachel Dallmann.
• Siblings: Keiko Dallmann.
• Sports/clubs/activities I’m involved in: Soccer, basketball, volleyball & golf.
• GPA: 3.9.
• Favorite, or proudest, athletic moment: Starting varsity soccer as a freshman.
• Persons who have had the greatest influence on my athletic career: My mom, dad and grandpa.
• Best advice I’ve ever been given: Life is lived in moments and the moment will eventually pass, so embrace your moment.
• Best advice I can give younger athletes: Just have fun and enjoy your moment.
• What high school athletics meant to me: They meant a lot, because they allowed me to go have fun with my friends before I have to enter the real world.
• College plans: Attend Ball State and study biology with a concentration in predental.