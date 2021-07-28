You have permission to edit this article.
SENIOR ATHLETE SPOTLIGHT: Nate Dallmann

Nate Dallmann 

• High school: Silver Creek.

• Parents: David & Rachel Dallmann.

• Siblings: Keiko Dallmann.

• Sports/clubs/activities I’m involved in: Soccer, basketball, volleyball & golf.

• GPA: 3.9.

Nate Dallmann was a reserve guard on the Silver Creek boys’ basketball team that won its second consecutive Class 3A state title in April. He averaged 2.6 points in nine games for the Dragons.

• Favorite, or proudest, athletic moment: Starting varsity soccer as a freshman.

• Persons who have had the greatest influence on my athletic career: My mom, dad and grandpa.

• Best advice I’ve ever been given: Life is lived in moments and the moment will eventually pass, so embrace your moment.

• Best advice I can give younger athletes: Just have fun and enjoy your moment.

New Albany’s Gus Dickman breaks past Silver Creek’s Nate Dallmann during the Bulldogs’ 4-0 victory last season. The forward tallied team-highs in goals (14), assists (seven) and points (35) for New Albany, which went 11-5-1.

• What high school athletics meant to me: They meant a lot, because they allowed me to go have fun with my friends before I have to enter the real world.

• College plans: Attend Ball State and study biology with a concentration in predental.

