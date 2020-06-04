Noah Futter
• High school: Christian Academy.
• Parents: John & Tonya Futter.
• Sports/clubs/activities I’m involved in: Cross country, track & field, National Honor Society.
• GPA: 3.95.
• Favorite moment/memory of my spring sport: Warming up and stretching as a team together.
• What I miss about my spring sport: Seeing and hanging out with all of my teammates.
• College plans: Attend Grand Valley State University and study electrical engineering.
