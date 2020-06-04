NoahFutter.jpg (copy)

Christian Academy senior Noah Futter was a member of the Warriors’ 3,200-meter relay team that took third, as well as the 1,600 relay team that finished sixth, at last year’s Corydon Central Sectional.

Noah Futter

• High school: Christian Academy.

• Parents: John & Tonya Futter.

• Sports/clubs/activities I’m involved in: Cross country, track & field, National Honor Society.

• GPA: 3.95.

• Favorite moment/memory of my spring sport: Warming up and stretching as a team together.

• What I miss about my spring sport: Seeing and hanging out with all of my teammates.

• College plans: Attend Grand Valley State University and study electrical engineering.

