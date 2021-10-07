You have permission to edit this article.
SENIOR ATHLETE SPOTLIGHT: Noah Johnson

• High school: New Albany.

• Birthdate: Sept. 30, 2003.

• Parents: Darbi & Eric Johnson.

New Albany senior Noah Johnson played No. 1 doubles for the Bulldogs this season. He helped the team capture its 18th consecutive sectional title earlier this month.

• Siblings: Nathan & Rachel Johnson.

• Sports/clubs/activities I’m involved in: Tennis, Be a Better Bulldog, Unified Track & Field, Student Council, Anchor Club, Bulldog Buddies Club.

• GPA: 5.16 (weighted).

• Favorite, or proudest, athletic moment: Winning sectionals four years in a row.

• Persons who have had the greatest influence on my athletic career: My parents. They’ve always supported me, and my dad has coached me my whole life.

• Best advice I’ve ever been given: Never say “I can’t.”

• Best advice I can give younger athletes: Hard work always pays off.

New Albany senior Noah Johnson, who carries a 5.16 grade-point average, plans to study mechanical engineering at Purdue University.

• What high school athletics have meant to me: They mean a lot to me because I’ve made so many friends through them. And I’ve learned so many lessons that will help me throughout my life.

• College plans: Go to Purdue University for mechanical engineering.

