Reece Compton
• High school: Floyd Central.
• Parents: Barron & Emily Compton.
• Sports/clubs/activities I’m involved in: Golf, National Honor Society.
• GPA: 4.64.
• Favorite moment/memory of my spring sport: Playing in the 2018 and 2019 state tournaments.
• What I will miss about my spring sport: Being with all my teammates and spending nights in hotels out of town.
• College plans: Attend Purdue Fort Wayne on a golf scholarship.
