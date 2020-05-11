Reece Compton

• High school: Floyd Central.

• Parents: Barron & Emily Compton.

• Sports/clubs/activities I’m involved in: Golf, National Honor Society.

• GPA: 4.64.

• Favorite moment/memory of my spring sport: Playing in the 2018 and 2019 state tournaments.

• What I will miss about my spring sport: Being with all my teammates and spending nights in hotels out of town.

• College plans: Attend Purdue Fort Wayne on a golf scholarship.

