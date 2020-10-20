SENIOR ATHLETE SPOTLIGHT: Reese Bottorff

Reese Bottorff
• High school: Providence.
• Birthdate: March 11, 2003.
• Parents: Monica & Greg Bottorff.
• Siblings: Abbie & Lincoln.
• Sports/clubs/activities I’m involved in: Golf and track & field.
• Favorite, or proudest, athletic moment: Making my first eagle.
• Persons who have had the greatest influence on my athletic career: My friends and family have been a big influence on my athletic career because they always support me no matter what. Also, my coaches because they push me to do my best and have never doubted my athletic ability.
• Best advice I’ve ever been given: Always stay in the moment, because there you can’t change the past. Never let anyone change who you are, life is about living the way you want to live, not to impress other people.
• Best advice I can give younger athletes: Have the time of your life. There’s only four years (in high school) and they go by very fast. Create a great bond with your teammates, they will make the sport something that is unforgettable. Also, stay positive and never get down on yourself. At the end of the day, you can do anything you put your mind to.
• What high school athletics have meant to me: High school athletics have meant so much to me. They have shown me how to be a good leader. They have shown me how much I can grow/get better if I just put my mind to it. They have also taught me to be positive, even at my hardest times.
• College plans: I’m unsure where I want to go to college. I am deciding between becoming a veterinarian or an anesthesiologist assistant.