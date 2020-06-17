Sam Stricker
• High school: New Washington.
• Parents: Robert & Amy Stricker.
• Sports/clubs/activities I’m involved in: Baseball, tennis, basketball, National Honor Society.
• GPA: 3.6.
• Favorite moment/memory of my spring sport: Hitting a home run and closing the game pitching against Salem my junior year.
• What I miss about my spring sport: All my teammates that I’ve had over the years.
• College plans: Major in accounting at Manchester University and play baseball.
