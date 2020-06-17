Sam Stricker New Washington

New Washington senior Sam Stricker played tennis, basketball and baseball during his four years of high school.

 Photo submitted

Sam Stricker 

High school: New Washington.

Parents: Robert & Amy Stricker.

Sports/clubs/activities I’m involved in: Baseball, tennis, basketball, National Honor Society.

GPA: 3.6.

Favorite moment/memory of my spring sport: Hitting a home run and closing the game pitching against Salem my junior year.

What I miss about my spring sport: All my teammates that I’ve had over the years.

College plans: Major in accounting at Manchester University and play baseball.

