Shaelin Bruner
• High school: Clarksville.
• Parents: James & Ann Bruner.
• Sports/clubs/activities I’m involved in: Basketball, softball, Student Athletic Advisory Committee.
• GPA: 3.2.
• Favorite moment/memory of my spring sport: My favorite memory is definitely just being able to play softball with my teammates at Clarksville High School. I have a ton of memories that are important and amazing, but the one that has the most meaning to me is when we won the city championship against Providence my sophomore year and I got MVP. It was a great, competitive game and I had a ton of fun.
• What I will miss about my spring sport: What I will miss the most is being able to play with all my friends at Clarksville. I will miss being able to help the underclassmen while still learning new skills to better myself.
• College plans: My college plans are to major in Health and Human Performance and in the future become a pediatric physical therapist. I hopefully will be attending Berea College to further my education and to continue my softball career.
