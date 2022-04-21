SENIOR ATHLETE SPOTLIGHT: Shawn Condon

• High school: Borden.
• Birthdate: Aug. 7, 2003.
• Parents: Pat & Angie Condon.
• Siblings: Jessie & Chelbi Condon.
• Twitter handle: condon_shawn
• Sports/clubs/activities I’m involved in: Baseball, basketball, cross country, Student Athletic Advisory Committee (SAAC), Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA).
• Favorite, or proudest, athletic moment: Winning regionals in baseball and then winning sectionals in basketball the next year.
• Person(s) who have had the greatest influence on my athletic career: My teammates have had the greatest influence, because they’re like a family with each season.
• Best advice I’ve ever been given: “Hit the gym.” Without it, I wouldn’t have had the confidence, or role, that I do now.
• Best advice I can give younger athletes: Don’t wish to be a senior, because once you get here you wish to be a freshman again.
• What high school athletics have meant to me: They’ve been my whole life for the past four years. Not having a practice or a game to go to everyday sounds relaxing, but I will miss it more than anything.
• College plans: Join the ABC apprenticeship program and get my journeyman’s license.