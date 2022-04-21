 Skip to main content
SENIOR ATHLETE SPOTLIGHT: Shawn Condon

• High school: Borden.

• Birthdate: Aug. 7, 2003.

• Parents: Pat & Angie Condon.

ShawnCondon.jpg

Borden senior Shawn Condon looks for an opening against the North Daviess defense during the Class A Loogootee Regional final March 12.

• Siblings: Jessie & Chelbi Condon.

• Twitter handle: condon_shawn

NTSeniorAthleteSpotlight.jpg

• Sports/clubs/activities I’m involved in: Baseball, basketball, cross country, Student Athletic Advisory Committee (SAAC), Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA).

ShawnCondon2.jpg

Borden senior Shawn Condon battles for a rebound during the Braves' 53-51 win over Christian Academy in the Class A Borden Sectional final March 5. 

• Favorite, or proudest, athletic moment: Winning regionals in baseball and then winning sectionals in basketball the next year.

• Person(s) who have had the greatest influence on my athletic career: My teammates have had the greatest influence, because they’re like a family with each season.

• Best advice I’ve ever been given: “Hit the gym.” Without it, I wouldn’t have had the confidence, or role, that I do now.

• Best advice I can give younger athletes: Don’t wish to be a senior, because once you get here you wish to be a freshman again.

SHawnCondon3.jpg

Borden senior Shawn Condon, left, guards Christian Academy's Brady Dunn during the Braves' 53-51 win over the Warriors in the Class A Borden Sectional final March 5. 

• What high school athletics have meant to me: They’ve been my whole life for the past four years. Not having a practice or a game to go to everyday sounds relaxing, but I will miss it more than anything.

• College plans: Join the ABC apprenticeship program and get my journeyman’s license.

