Skylar Roark
• High school: Charlestown.
• Parents: Miranda Woods & Bobby Roark.
• Sports/clubs/activities I’m involved in: Softball.
• Favorite moment/memory of my spring sport: My favorite memory is being able to be a role model for my teammates and them knowing they can come to me for help with anything.
• What I miss about my spring sport: I miss seeing, and being, with all of the girls that I consider family.
• College plans: I will be attending Shelton State to pursue my academic career in athletic training and I will also be pursuing my athletic career by playing softball as well.
