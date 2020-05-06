Several local Little Leagues hope to take the field this summer

Braxton Mayfield and Gavin Jackson dreamed about playing in the Little League World Series this summer.
Both boys were members of the New Albany Little League 11-year-old all-star baseball team that won the state championship last year. They had hoped to capture the state title again this year as 12-year-olds and advance to the Great Lakes Regional, where they’d have a chance to win their way to the LLWS in Williamsport, Penn.
Unfortunately that won’t happen. The World Series and its accompanying regional tournaments were officially canceled last week due to the coronavirus.
Mayfield and Jackson, though, may still get the chance to hear an umpire shout “Play ball!” after all. That’s because New Albany is one of a few of the local Little Leagues moving forward with plans to have a season this summer.
“We want to give people the opportunity to do it,” New Albany Little League president Justin Endres said. “Things change daily, and things can still change depending on what the governor says, but so far we think that we’re doing everything consistent with that and relying on their expertise.”
Charlestown and Silver Creek are also planning to have baseball and softball seasons, while Floyd County (Highlander Youth Recreation/Floyds Knobs Community Club) is expected to make a decision in the next few days.
Meanwhile, the Little Leagues at Clarksville and Jeff/GRC have both made the difficult decision to cancel their seasons entirely.
“Our first concern was the safety for the players, spectators and volunteers,” Nick Isenburg, the president of Jeff/GRC, wrote on Facebook. “We were concerned about providing a safe and enjoyable Little League experience for everyone involved. There was little direction from Little League about how to do so on a league by league basis. We were to just consult with local authorities. When consulting with local authorities we were encouraged to cancel the season based on concerns for the virus.”
Isenburg also indicated in his post that participation, as well as the league’s financial situation, were other concerns.
“We were told that our concession stand may not be available and without that, we have no means of paying for the league to function,” Isenburg said. “Our registration fee is enough to cover a portion of the cost of the league but without the concession stand we cannot survive.”
New Albany Little League weighed its options for some time, according to Endres.
“It was a tough decision,” he said. “Frankly, we waited for the governor’s plan to reopen to come down.”
Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb released his five-stage plan for reopening the state last Friday. Once that occurred, Endres said NALL discussed some safety measures and social-distancing precautions with the Floyd County Health Department before announcing its plans Monday.
Charlestown, New Albany and Silver Creek have adopted nearly identical “modified rules and procedures” for games and practices. Included among those are: spectators will be encouraged to wear personal protective equipment (PPE), like face masks or buffs; pre- and post-game sportsmanship rituals (i.e. handshake lines) will be conducted in other ways; sharing equipment will be prohibited; dugouts will be limited to four players at a time to encourage social distancing; games may use “drop-dead” time limits in an effort to minimize the overlap of teams and players waiting; spectators will be encouraged to leave after their games/practices and not congregate at the park; no gum, sunflower seeds or items of that nature will be prohibited; parents/spectators will be prohibited from using the bleachers; senior citizens and those with significant health risks are asked to follow CDC guidelines and not attend or are strongly encouraged to take appropriate precautions; and concession stands may have a limited menu and its workers will be required to wear PPE and gloves where applicable.
“There are a lot of restrictions, but we can still play recreational baseball under those and still have a good time,” Endres said.
Charlestown, New Albany and Silver Creek plan to open their fields for practices beginning May 24, as long as there are no spikes in COVID-19 numbers, and for games to begin June 15, and end in the first week of August.
“It’s doubtful there’s a state tournament and it would take some work to have a local district tournament, we would have to be creative,” Endres said. “The first step is to get kids practicing, and the next step is to get kids playing games.”
They can’t wait for that.
“I just want to play some baseball,” Jackson said.
Mayfield echoed that sentiment.
However, like everything else these days, nothing is set in stone quite yet.
“Like every other business or group we’re going to monitor it. We realize things can change on a day-to-day basis,” Endres said. “None of us know what the future holds.”