The Course: Hidden Creek Golf Club, 4975 Utica Sellersburg Road, Sellersburg, IN 47172.
The Signature Hole (tie): No. 15, a straightaway par-4 that plays 396 yards from the back tees, 362 from the white tees and 278 from the reds. It’s followed by No. 16, a dog-leg right par-5 that’s 523 from the back, 460 from the white and 396 from the reds. You’ll need to keep it straight off the tee regardless of where you begin.
Description: As head pro Barry Bonifield says, “One common refrain is ‘slicers beware.’ Silver Creek beckons all down the right side of the hole, although there is bailout room on the left.” Over the years many a golfer has thought they’d hit a great drive on those two holes only to see it veer off to the right and get gobbled up by Silver Creek. In dry summer conditions, you’re almost better trying to play it left.
A good drive on 16 can set you up to approach the green in two, but Silver Creek dog-legs right along with the hole itself, so you’re not out of danger. The green also plays uphill on most approaches, which tacks on a little distance.
About Hidden Creek: The course’s address is in Sellersburg, but it feels like it’s closer to both Clarksville and Jeffersonville because of its proximity to the Clark County Airport, Indiana 62/10th Street in Jeff and Interstate 65. It’s really perfectly situated and easy to get to.
Bonifield suggests that a 25-handicapper play from the green tees at Hidden Creek, which situates five sets of tee boxes on each hole. Hidden Creek plays nearly 7,000 yards from the back tees and just over 6,100 from the white tees through its 18 holes. It’s important to note that the course, which was opened in 1992, has added nine additional holes with the addition of Turning Point, which is a separate course that’s adjacent. Turning Point is about 3,000 yards. “It’s a great layout for new golfers, as well as those preferring a friendly, stress-free round of golf,” Bonifield says.
Rates: Play is pretty darned inexpensive and a terrific value. Regular rates are $33 for 18 holes with a cart, and that’s cut to $29 for junior golfers. The Twilight rate (after 2 p.m.) is only $22. That will leave you with plenty of change in your pocket for a cold beverage at the fully-stocked pro shop. The six-tiered driving range at Hidden Creek might be the nicest in the area. There’s two indoor banquet areas that are perfect for company outings.
More information: You can make an online tee time at hiddencreekgolfclub.com or call (812) 246-2556.
