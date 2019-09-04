The course: Covered Bridge Golf, 12510 Covered Bridge Road, Sellersburg, IN 47172
The Signature Hole: No. 9 (tie) a Par-5, 596-yard behemoth, and No. 18, a Par-5 563-yard finishing hole that will leave you ready to walk off the green and into the adjacent clubhouse for a beverage.
Description: The yardage described is from the championship or “Fuzzy” tees, as Covered Bridge is one of two local courses owned and designed by local golf icon and former U.S. Open and Masters champions Fuzzy Zoeller. The length is a distinguishing feature of both holes, but adjacent tees still offer the opportunity to bring the distance in a little closer. The two holes run adjacent to one another, and share lakes that are positioned between the holes and run the entire length of each hole.
Pro Kevin Grants says, still, many scratch golfers, with straight drives, can play for an eagle fairly easily, and high handicappers can go for a birdie on each if they play towards the green with three shots.
The shared green is approximately 70 yards across, and it’s not uncommon to see several groups playing at once. Back in the day, when the course hosted the Wolf Challenge, the two greens were the most popular place on the golf course to catch a glimpse of a celebrity or PGA tour professional. It’s still a great spot to peer at from the clubhouse if you’re having a post-round beverage.
“The view,” Grants says, looking out from the clubhouse at 9 and 18, “is something to behold.”
About Covered Bridge: Covered and its sister course, Champions Pointe, are widely viewed as the premiere courses in the area, not just because of their affiliation with Zoeller, but because of their outstanding level of course maintenance and accessibility to low and high-handicap golfers. The clubhouse and restaurant are great places to hang out and see their fair share of visitors during the spring and summer weekends. The lush, green backdrop of the course and the nice homes that surround it, as well as the top-notch facilities that are on site can make you feel like you’re on a mini vacation.
Covered, like Champions Pointe, is one of the more expensive courses in the area, but you’re paying for the high quality of the overall experience. Normal weekday rates for 18 holes plus cart are $75 and on the weekends that increases to $85. There are senior, junior, twilight and military rates available.
The drive can be a solid 20-25 minutes from the heavy residential areas in Jeffersonville, Clarksville and New Albany, but you’re not going to be complaining about the travel time if you’re going out there, are you?
More information: Visit fuzzygolf.com to book an online tee time or call (812) 246-8880.
