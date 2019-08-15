The course: Elk Run Golf Club, 1820 Charlestown Pike, Jeffersonville, IN, 47130.
The Signature Hole: No. 12, a par-4 that plays 451 yards from the back tees, 387 from the white and 341 from the front tees.
Description: There’s a split fairway courtesy of a creek that is just inside of 150 yards from the green. The second shot is from a downhill lie to a small elevated green.
“It’s a difficult hole for all skill levels,” general manager Matt Kirchgessner says. “Even the longest hitters aren’t going to be any closer than 150 yards with the creek splitting the fairway.”
The way the hole is laid out, Kirchgessner says, ensures most approach shots are going to be hit from 175-225 yards off of a tricky downhill/sidehill lie. “That can also cause an issue depending on pin placement,” he said. “The green falls off sharply in the front and the right, if you’re not careful, you could be chipping back up after even a decent putt.”
The hole’s difficulty, makes it a “hole they’d take a par or bogey away from and be happy,” Kirchgessner said. “Lots of people treat a par like a birdie.”
About Elk Run: You’ll often hear this one called “The Elks” because for decades it was affiliated with the Elks Club, a national fraternal organization that operated it until 2015, when a group that included Kirchgessner purchased it. The course still takes memberships and has a pool, clubhouse and restaurant. There probably haven’t been too many Jeffersonville High School graduates who didn’t have a class reunion or attend a wedding at the clubhouse. The 18 holes can be pretty tough but are forgiving enough for hackers to come play. Elk Run has twilight rates and typical weekday rates are $40-$45 for 18 holes and a cart.
Its location, which is right smack dab in the middle of Jeffersonville, makes it a perfect place for outings and golf scrambles. The Elk Run Grill, which is on site, is a great place to grab a beer and a sandwich and the restaurant often has live music on weekends.
More information: Visit elkrungolfclub.com or call 283-9022.
— Jon Reiter, News and Tribune correspondent
