SILVER CREEK BOYS’ BASKETBALL TIMELINE
Nov. 25 — Kooper Jacobi scores a career-high 44 points and grabs 18 rebounds to lead the preseason No. 1 Dragons, who played without senior standout Trey Kaufman-Renn due to an ankle injury, to a season-starting 106-81 win at Columbus East.
Dec. 11 — The Dragons suffer their first loss in more than 10 months, falling 63-61 at North Harrison.
Dec. 12 — Eventual Class 2A state champion Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian outlasts the Dragons 94-84 in double-overtime in the FORUM Tipoff Classic at Southport.
Dec. 18 — After missing the first five games, Kaufman-Renn tallies 23 points and 11 rebounds in his season-debut to lead the Dragons over Jeffersonville 77-67.
Dec. 30 — The Dragons rout Clarksville 95-49 to claim their fourth consecutive Silver Creek Holiday Tournament title.
Jan. 16 — Kaufman-Renn becomes the program’s all-time leading scorer as the Dragons play one of their best games, beating Bloomington North 94-74.
Jan. 22 — New Albany downs the Dragons 81-72 at the Doghouse as junior point guard Branden Northern plays with a broken bone in his hand.
Jan. 30 — Bloomington South edges the Dragons, who were playing without Northern, 42-41. It’s Silver Creek’s last loss of the season.
Feb. 9 — The Dragons down Floyd Central 68-59 as Northern scores 15 points in his return.
Feb. 20 — The Dragons defeat 4A No. 5 Plainfield 68-61.
March 5 — The No. 2 Dragons outscore eighth-ranked North Harrison 9-0 over the final four minutes to rally for a 44-41 win in the Charlestown Sectional semifinals.
March 6 — The Dragons claim their fourth consecutive sectional title with an 83-71 win over Madison.
March 13 — The Dragons outlast Heritage Hills 52-48 in the morning semifinals, then get a big steal from Northern in the final seconds to hold off Connersville 31-30 that night in the championship game of the Washington Regional.
March 20 — The Dragons defeat Guerin Catholic 54-46 in the Seymour Semistate to earn a return trip to Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
April 3 — Jacobi and Kaufman-Renn combine for 31 points, 28 rebounds and five blocked shots to lead the Dragons to a 50-49 win over No. 9 Leo, and their second consecutive state championship.
SILVER CREEK GIRLS’ BASKETBALL TIMELINE
Nov. 5 — The Dragons, ranked No. 3 in the Class 3A preseason coaches poll, start their season with an 80-41 win over New Washington.
Nov. 25 — Fresh off their elevation to No. 1 in the coaches poll, the Dragons end an eight-year losing streak to North Harrison with a decisive 71-32 victory over the Lady Cats the night before Thanksgiving.
Dec. 29 — Host, and 4A No. 2, North Central rallies to hand the 3A No. 1 Dragons their first loss of the season, 44-34, in the Loggan Memorial Invitational.
Dec. 30 — The Dragons lose their second game in as many days, falling 45-34 to 4A Westfield in the Loggan Memorial Invitational.
Jan. 2 — The Dragons rally to beat 4A No. 1 Crown Point 53-49 in the Mac Jelks Invitational at Bowman Academy in Gary. It’s the lone loss of the season for the Bulldogs, the eventual 4A champ.
Jan. 9 — The No. 2 Dragons hold off host, and third-ranked, Salem 58-56 to end a six-game losing streak to the Lions, and take a giant step toward their first Mid-Southern Conference title.
Jan. 14 — Class 4A No. 2 Bedford North Lawrence beats the Dragons 59-54. It’s Silver Creek’s last loss of the season.
Feb. 3 — The No. 1 Dragons defeat Charlestown 60-41 to win their first-round game of the Madison Sectional, as well as the program’s first MSC title.
Feb. 6 — The Dragons roll to a 46-27 win over Salem, the three-time defending champ, to claim their first sectional title in 10 years.
Feb. 13 — The Dragons outlast Evansville Memorial 62-52 in the morning, then Rushville 54-45 at night at Charlestown to claim their first regional title.
Feb. 20 — The Dragons dominate in a 59-43 win over Tri-West in the Jeffersonville Semistate to earn their first-ever trip to the IHSAA State Finals.
Feb. 27 — The No. 1 Dragons hold off eighth-ranked South Bend Washington for a 54-48 victory, and their first state championship.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.