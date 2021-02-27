INDIANAPOLIS — The Silver Creek girls' basketball team captured its first-ever state title Saturday afternoon, defeating South Bend Washington 54-48 in the Class 3A IHSAA state championship game at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
Jaclyn Emly cuts down some net for @SCHSGBB. @newstribscores pic.twitter.com/HSCCIes4Te— Josh Cook (@joshcooknewstri) February 27, 2021
The @SCHSGBB shows off its new hardware. @newstribscores pic.twitter.com/CXiny5ZW28— Josh Cook (@joshcooknewstri) February 27, 2021
The @SCHSGBB are state champs! @newstribscores pic.twitter.com/KzZZpQGz69— Josh Cook (@joshcooknewstri) February 27, 2021
February 27, 2021
Senior Jaclyn Emly hits a huge 3 to put @SCHSGBB up 47-43. @newstribscores— Josh Cook (@joshcooknewstri) February 27, 2021
This story will be updated.
