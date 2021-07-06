JEFFERSONVILLE — Tyler Coffey and Simon Berry found quite a bit of success working the pick-and-roll Tuesday.
The cousins attend different schools, with the 16-year-old Coffey preparing for his junior year at Pleasure Ridge Park in Louisville and the 15-year-old Berry set for his sophomore year at Community Montessori in New Albany.
But both said they were enjoying their time scrimmaging their peers while improving their basketball skills during the Robbie Valentine and Wiley Brown Summer Basketball Camp.
Valentine, a member of the 1986 University of Louisville national championship team, and Brown, the Indiana University Southeast Men’s Basketball coach who started on the 1980 UofL championship squad, host multiple camps during typical years. This is the second year they’ve hosted a camp inside Nachand Fieldhouse through a partnership with Jeffersonville spurred by Mayor Mike Moore.
Coming off a summer when most camps were cancelled due to COVID-19, Valentine and Brown said they were thrilled to get back to what they love doing – teaching the game to the next generations.
“I’m having more fun than I’ve had in my entire life,” Valentine said. “The kids are learning their skills and their basketball savvy, and their smiles and energy – it’s all positive.”
From teenagers to kids just recently introduced to the game, the camp is open to all, and has something to offer everyone. There are more individualized sessions for experienced players, and basic drills for kids who need to learn skills like dribbling, passing and shooting motion.
“The main thing with the younger kids that have never played before, we have to add more fun into what we’re doing, because they’ll lose interest fast,” Valentine said.
It’s important for younger players to continually strive to get better if they want to play the game at higher levels, Brown said. It starts with the fundamentals, he continued.
“As a college coach, you want to see kids at this age start developing their skills in basketball and then later on, if they really turn out to love it, they can carry their skills with them,” he said.
Brown and Valentine enlist several former players and current coaches to help with the camp. Coach Darryl Murray from North Hardin High School in Kentucky towered above the campers at his station Tuesday. But he leveled with the kids when it came to the importance of one of the game’s most fundamental skills – passing.
Murray led campers through a variety of passing drills, but the favorite appeared to be the player-in-the-middle drill. Two players stand on opposing sides of the free throw line and attempt to throw catchable passes to each other without the player in the middle deflecting the ball. If the defender gets a deflection or a steal, the player who threw the passes rotates into the middle position.
Other campers were practicing one-on-one skills, playing in scrimmages or working on their shots.
The all-day camp has multiple breaks and lunch, as Valentine said they want the campers to have fun and enjoy being around each other after the pandemic interrupted some of those opportunities.
“The only challenge we’ve had so far is them talking too much, and that’s a good thing, because they’ve lost a little bit of their social time with COVID,” Valentine said.
The camp, which runs through Friday, has about 70 campers. The admission fee for about 35 of the campers is being covered, as the camp organizers and the city wanted to ensure the event is open to all kids.
“To see the kids back in here having fun, working on their skills, they’re passionate about being in the gym – we love it,” Brown said.
Valentine praised Moore and Jeffersonville for partnering with the organizers to offer the camp. He also thanked the Jeffersonville Papa John’s and Chick-fil-A for providing free meals for the campers.
“For them to do this for the kids, this is what life is all about,” Valentine said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.