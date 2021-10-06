NEW ALBANY — Saturday’s Class 3A Sectional 15 finale will be a battle of Columbus squads, as North and East defeated Floyd Central and New Albany on Wednesday in the semifinals.
Columbus East(12-3-1) got a second half goal and held on for a 1-0 victory over the Bulldogs(9-6-3) in the opening match. In the nightcap, Columbus North(12-5) took an early lead and never looked back, ending the Highlanders’(12-6) season by a 3-0 tally.
New Albany vs. East
The opening match was an intense battle that was delayed by 30 minutes due to lightning.
Columbus East controlled possession for most of the match, but New Albany’s defense was strong. With 24 minutes left in the first half, New Albany keeper Quincy Rainey made an outstanding save to keep the match scoreless. It was a common theme over the first 40 minutes, as Rainey made multiple saves on quality shots by East.
On the other side of the field, New Albany’s offense had trouble breaking through for good looks on goal. Finn Railey had a decent opportunity to put the Bulldogs on the scoreboard early in the first half, but his shot was saved by the East keeper.
Columbus East appeared poised to break the scoreless tie with less than a minute left in the opening half, but the Bulldogs again kept the Olympians at bay.
A New Albany corner-kick near the 33-minute mark of the second half was snuffed out by Columbus East.
The Hoosier Hills Conference champions were finally able to break through with 27:36 left in the game. Senior Branson Young made it past the New Albany defense and used his left foot to find the back of the net. Rainey was able to partially deflect the shot, but it still found its mark.
New Albany pressed late in the game and had a few chances to tie the score, but Columbus East held on for the win.
New Albany coach Josh Dickman said the Bulldogs knew that the 5-0 loss they endured to Columbus East during the regular season was one of their worst games.
“To come back and to really hang in there for most of the game and to have a couple of chances at the end to tie it up, it never helps how we feel right now, but the effort and the resiliency of the guys and the willingness to keep going until the end, that’s all you can ask for as a coach,” he said.
The Bulldog seniors led the team on and off the field and were the reason why New Albany’s chemistry was so good this season, Dickman continued.
“Every year we ask our guys to leave the program better than they found it, and there’s nine seniors this year that absolutely crushed that,” he said. “The seniors have been a huge part of this program for a long time.”
Dickman believes New Albany will have a solid group of underclass players next season.
“We’ve got some guys that we’re really excited about,” he said. “I expect us to be pretty good next year, too.”
Floyd Central vs. Columbus North
The second semifinal of the evening started with a flurry of activity, as the Highlanders and Bull Dogs had great chances to score early in the game.
North scored first with 32:31 to play in the first half, and they controlled possession after gaining the early advantage.
With 5:33 left to play in the first half, Columbus North added to its lead when junior Nathan Imlay found the back of the net.
After the break, North put the pressure on the Highlanders with three corner-kicks within the first two minutes of the second half.
With 15:50 to play, Floyd Central’s Bryce Johnson pounded a shot on-goal, but the keeper made a nice save to keep the Highlanders off the scoreboard.
A few minutes later, Columbus North put the match away. A header by Christian Gomez Cardoso made it a 3-0 North lead with 13:11 to play.
North and East will play at 2 p.m. Saturday in the sectional final.
