FLOYDS KNOBS — Floyd Central senior Audrey Brumfield got the Highlanders on the scoreboard in the seventh minute Thursday against previously unbeaten rival New Albany, and before the Bulldogs had much time to rally for an equalizer, they were down a player.
Officials showed a New Albany starter a red card 10 minutes into the action in what was poised to be a critical Hoosier Hills Conference battle. The host Highlanders prevailed for the 3-0 victory in the first part of a girls-boys doubleheader. New Albany prevailed with a 2-0 win in the boys' contest.
"She had a poor choice in words so [the official] decided to send her off. We had to play with 10 girls pretty much the whole night," New Albany coach Drew Stein said. "I'm proud of the way our girls fought through it. We had to adjust, but when you're chasing a quality team like Floyd, you can't play a man down the whole time and get some success going."
The Bulldogs nearly survived the remainder of the half in an attempt to keep it a 1-0 score before getting an opportunity to regroup at halftime, but senior Spencer Freiberger had other ideas.
Freiberger angled toward the goal up the left side and booted a right-footed shot past keeper Jessica Renner.
"That was kind of a nail. That hurt them, giving up that second goal in the last 30 seconds of the half. That was a great individual effort on her part," said coach Lewie Stevens of the Highlanders (8-1-2, 3-0-2).
New Albany fell to 7-1-1 and 3-1 in the HHC. A victory would have provided a big opportunity at contending for an HHC title.
"We wanted to be at the top of the conference. We still have a shot," Stein said.
The Highlanders added one more goal in the second half, with senior Katie Yankey banging one in on a penalty kick.
Yankey's first game back following a six-week rehab to repair the meniscus in her knee was Tuesday. It felt good to get that first goal of the season, she said.
"I love soccer and everything about soccer. I couldn't be happier to be out there. It's a way to relieve my stress and not being able to play, it just really sucks," Yankey said. "I won't be the goal scorer I was last year but I want to contribute. I'm happy how we came together and played as a unit. Today, everyone played for each other."
Coming off a 0-0 tie at Seymour on Tuesday, Stevens saw improvement but wasn't satisfied with the Highlanders' execution.
"It was a good start and a good finish. New Albany played well enough to stymie what could have been a more productive effort on our part when we're up 11 vs. 10," Stevens said. "But it was a good victory for us."
BULLDOGS GET 2-0 VICTORY
New Albany's Hayden Krebs got the first goal of the night and sprinted toward the corner of the field to be mobbed by his teammates. The Bulldogs were confident that getting the first goal of the night would be crucial and it proved to be enough as they shut out the host Highlanders 2-0.
"Overall, this is a tough week for us. We've got Providence and Floyd in the same week. It's emotional and high intensity week," coach Josh Dickman said. "We wanted to jump on them early. We felt like if we got the first goal we'd win. The boys took care of it."
About 10 minutes after Krebs' goal, Noah Litzelswope added a second goal from about 10 yards out through a crowded box.
Keeper Quincy Rainey came up with some big saves, including one diving grab on one of several quality attempts from the Highlanders.
"Any time you come to Floyd Central or anywhere on the road in the conference and get a shutout that's a big deal," Dickman said. "Our seniors stepped up. They put the team on their back and took us home. There's still room for improvement. This gives us a good shot at winning the conference and that's where we wanted to be."
