SOCCER: Hart makes LouCity debut

LOUISVILLE — Recent Floyd Central graduate and boys’ standout Dakota Hart suited up for Louisville City FC in its international friendly against FC Kaiserslautern on Wednesday night.
Hart entered in the 76th minute of FC Kaiserslautern’s 2-1 triumph over LouCity in the exhibition match at Lynn Family Stadium.
Hart tallied team-highs in goals (16), assists (19) and points (51) this past season for Floyd, which tied for the Hoosier Hills Conference title and captured its first sectional championship in four years. Since the conclusion of that season, Hart has been playing for LouCity’s Academy team.
Hart, who was named the Boys’ Soccer Player of the Year at the News and Tribune Sports Performance Yearly (NTSPY) Awards on Tuesday night at Eastside Christian Church, has signed with Purdue University Fort Wayne.