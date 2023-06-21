 Skip to main content
SOCCER: Hart makes LouCity debut

Floyd Central’s Dakota Hart won the boys’ soccer player of the year at the 10th annual NTSPY awards at Eastside Christian Church in Jeffersonville on Tuesday.

LOUISVILLE — Recent Floyd Central graduate and boys’ standout Dakota Hart suited up for Louisville City FC in its international friendly against FC Kaiserslautern on Wednesday night.

Hart entered in the 76th minute of FC Kaiserslautern’s 2-1 triumph over LouCity in the exhibition match at Lynn Family Stadium.

Dakota Hart’s kit hangs in a locker at Lynn Family Stadium on Wednesday before Louisville City FC’s international friendly against FC Kaiserslautern. Hart dressed, and saw action, for LouCity for the first time in its 2-1 loss.

Hart tallied team-highs in goals (16), assists (19) and points (51) this past season for Floyd, which tied for the Hoosier Hills Conference title and captured its first sectional championship in four years. Since the conclusion of that season, Hart has been playing for LouCity’s Academy team.

Hart, who was named the Boys’ Soccer Player of the Year at the News and Tribune Sports Performance Yearly (NTSPY) Awards on Tuesday night at Eastside Christian Church, has signed with Purdue University Fort Wayne.

